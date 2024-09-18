For the first time in years, U.S. Navy on track to reach recruiting goal in 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy has done something in 2024 it hasn't been able to do for years. It's expected to meet its recruiting goal for the fiscal year.

The military, like many other public safety sectors, has struggled to attract new hires, forcing recruiters to adapt.

"I don't know if COVID accelerated or caused it, but, you know, working from home versus going on a six or seven or nine month deployment, there's some cultural expectations that I think we just need to do a real a better job explaining why that sacrifice up front is going to pay dividends long term," explains Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.

The Navy invited me to sit down with Rear Adm. Verissimo to follow up on a conversation he and I had one year ago, just weeks into his tenure at NSA Hampton Roads in Norfolk.

I wanted to know what's being done to boost the number of new sailors coming into the branch. Part of the fix, he tells me, has been to reallocate resources.

"We took a few people and made it even a little bit harder at the waterfront, but we got those folks there to be the recruiters and really go after those young sailors, and that's making the difference," Verissimo says.

Every sailor is a recruiter these days, both in person and online. Rear Adm. Verissimo believes if you want to win over a new generation, you have to be where they are. That includes social media.

"It is much, much different and and we are adapting to that different environment and getting the message out," he says.

In addition, the Navy now considers recruits who scored lower on entrance exams. It has also started a course to train potential future sailors. The renewed effort is just starting to pay off.

According to a report by the U.S. Naval Institute, the Navy is set to meet its recruiting goal for the first time in three years: 40,600 sailors for fiscal year 2024.

"They don't show up the day they join," Verissimo explains, "We've got to get them trained, so the fleet is just starting to see that that return on investment."

When those new sailors arrive at their first duty station, they may see a renewed focus on their quality of life. News 3 has reported on these issues extensively, from weeks-long waits for urgent mental health care, to service members deaths by suicide, to complaints about living and working conditions. That's especially true for sailors assigned to shipyard jobs.

"The environment at the shipyard is challenging," Verissimo says, "We're seeing opportunity to make sure that they feel safe when they leave work, when they go to their home."

Radm. Verissimo pointed to improvements at the shipyard in Newport News. He hopes small things like expanded parking options, workout facilities, and WiFi service will add up to a bigger impact over time.

"Those who serve, we got to train them well," Verissimo says, "We've got to get the most out of them, and they need to get the most out of us. And to me, those are still some guiding principles that I bring to work every day."