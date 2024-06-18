New parking garage to bring 2,000 parking spaces to Newport News Shipbuildng

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sailors and employees are getting an expanded parking garage at Newport News Shipbuilding, Navy officials said.

A new parking structure is being planned as a direct response to concerns voiced by sailors, officials said. Sailors were concerned that the overhaul and repair of the U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers and submarines would bring thousands of sailors and shipyard workers to the area.

The new garage is expected to add more than 2,000 additional parking spaces to Newport News Shipbuilding.

A contract modification of $120 million was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command to plan, design, and construct the multi-story garage. Construction is planned to commence later this year, and be completed by April 2026, Officials said.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that leadership is listening to its Sailors and we’re taking action,” said Rear Adm. Casey Moton, program executive officer, carriers.