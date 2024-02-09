Chairman of the Joint Chiefs visits ships, sailors at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff took some time Friday to thank sailors in Hampton Roads for their service.

Air Force Gen. CQ Brown toured the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Ramage in port at Naval Station Norfolk.

Both recently returned from deployment.

The Chairman also spent time talking to sailors attached to the ships.

Sailors said they appreciate the visit.

"It was pretty great," said Matthew Redding, a gas turbon systems mechanic third class on the USS Ramage. "It shows that he actually cares for all of us."

"It was pretty good to get to have a conversation with the Chairman, get to show him what we do in combat and show him how we operate," said Charkevious Doston, a fire controlman second class on the USS Ramage.

The Chairman also spoke to reporters about multiple topics, including the fighting in the Middle East.

