Christopher Newport University hires former Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Former Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer has been hired as the Vice President for Facilities and Campus Operations at Christopher Newport University.

Filer resigned as City Manager in June of 2023. The Norfolk Mayor at the time called it a “mutual separation.”

According to a release about his hiring, Filer started Monday and the Emergency Management Department and Police Department will begin reporting him effective July.

“Chip is exceptionally qualified and deeply experienced and will bring great energy to this important position,” Christopher Newport President William Kelly said in Filer’s hiring announcement.