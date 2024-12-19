Watch Now
Names, emails, IDs exposed in 'sophisticated cyberattack' at Christopher Newport University

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University's authentication systems were the subject of a "sophisticated cyberattack" by an external source, the Newport News-based school said Thursday.

In an email from CNU's chief information officer forwarded to News 3 indicates that names, ID numbers, emails, staff job titles and contact info, and multifactor authentication methods.

The school is requiring users to reset their passwords; those who do not after 2 p.m. Thursday will lose access to their accounts.

"We are actively addressing the attack and working with law enforcement and our third-party vendors to investigate, remediate, and recover," said CIO Justin Davenport.

