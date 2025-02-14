Could Newport News get its own sports & event center? Residents offer thoughts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News is exploring the possibility of a new sports and events complex, and local residents are being given a chance to share their thoughts.

A public forum Thursday night at the Denby Community Center gave community members a chance to voice what they would like to see at the proposed facility.

Carlos Garcia, a Newport News native and president of the Newport News Rugby Football Club, expressed optimism about the potential development.

“It’d be nice to see the development of some sports complex come to fruition here,” he said.

Garcia stressed the importance of community involvement in the planning process.

“I think it provides plenty of opportunities for the community to get involved, outreach, community service, jobs,” he added.

Current facilities for local sports teams, such as the rugby club, are lacking; Garcia noted that the club has been based at Crittenden Middle School for over two decades.

“It’d be nice to have the opportunity to invest in the development of a structure such as a complex,” he said.

Bo Clayton, assistant city manager, emphasized that the project is still in the early planning stages.

“We want to talk to our community, talk to our citizens, and see what their needs and wants and desires are for a facility like this,” Clayton explained. “We start from that, then they’ll launch into the market analysis.”

Clayton indicated that feedback from residents would play a crucial role in shaping the project, as they compile a thorough assessment of community needs.

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn addressed the benefits of a sports complex for local youth.

“We don’t have anything like that in Newport News, so we’re playing catch up,” he said.

He believes such facilities could provide youth with positive activities and steer them away from negative influences.

“It’s critically important; the more you can keep kids focused on positive things and less negative things, the better,” Gwynn noted.

Garcia echoed these sentiments, noting the lack of safe, maintained recreational spaces for young people in the area.

“They just don’t have enough to do, anywhere to go… I think it would definitely benefit the community as a whole,” he stated.

Residents who would like to provide feed back can click here.