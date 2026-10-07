Firefighters urge safe charging habits during Fire Prevention Week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —

From cell phones and tablets to e-bikes and scooters, lithium-ion batteries are part of daily life. But fire officials say improper charging can lead to overheating, fires, and even explosions.

The warning comes as fire departments across Virginia report an increase in lithium-ion battery fires, during Fire Prevention Week.

Chief Wesley Rogers of the Newport News Fire Department says residents should avoid leaving devices plugged in after they reach a full charge.

"We want to make sure it gets to 100% charged and take it off. Prolonged charging over a long time can cause that battery to swell, and when it swells, it has a chance for explosion or something bad to happen."

Fire officials say warning signs of a failing battery include overheating, swelling, smoking, unusual odors, or popping sounds.

Rogers also recommends charging devices on hard, nonflammable surfaces and avoiding charging them while sleeping.

"We don't want that to happen to you when you're sleeping or when you have it in an area it shouldn't be charged. We just wanna make sure that any time that we're charging things that we're keeping it on a hard surface," said Rogers.

Fire officials recommend these battery safety tips:



Use manufacturer-approved chargers.

Charge devices on hard, flat surfaces.

Unplug devices once fully charged.

Replace batteries that overheat, swell, smoke, or smell unusual.

Charge e-bikes, scooters, and power tools away from exits.

Keep charging devices in sight while flying and never charge vapes on planes.

Many local departments, including Newport News and Virginia Beach, are also promoting free smoke alarm programs. Firefighters can help install alarms and create family escape plans.

"We'll be happy to help you install that and we'll also do fire safety plans for you and your family to make sure that you can get in and out of your house,"explained Rogers.

For residents looking to safely dispose of rechargeable batteries, the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center accepts batteries and electronic devices.

The Newport News Fire Department will also host a Fire Prevention Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at Huntington Park.

This story was proofread with the assistance of artificial intelligence. All reporting, fact-checking, editorial decisions, and final approval were completed by WTKR News 3 staff.

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