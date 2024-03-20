Fort Eustis Major's Facebook post raises awareness about cultural hair for Native American soldiers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Maj. Patrick Sorensen is a marketing officer with the Army and stationed at Fort Eustis in Newport News.

If you meet him, you’ll notice he doesn’t have a traditional military haircut.

“I love it," Sorensen said about his hair. "I’m currently growing out my hair. I’ve only got a three or four-inch pony tail at the back."

He’s a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and is growing out his hair to honor his Native American heritage.

“We’re told that growing our hair is symbolic of our growth," Sorensen explained.

The long hair is allowed because he applied for and was given a waiver from the Army.

A statement to News 3 from the Army says waivers are granted on a case-by-case basis.

The Army assesses religious accommodation waivers for uniform and grooming

standards on a case-by-case basis. To receive a waiver, Soldiers must demonstrate a sincerely held religious belief and prove that the current standard significantly burdens their ability to exercise their faith.

Any soldier can apply for a waiver.

Sorensen posted photos online of himself in uniform with his long hair and the photos, in his words, exploded.

“I believe I’m up to a count of 43 Native American service members who have e-mailed me on official e-mails to ask about the process," said Sorensen.

That was his goal, to raise awareness about the process. Not just for current service members, but future service members as well.

“I actually know a few young men and women who have hesitated to join the military due to a change in their cultural identity," Sorensen said.

In the photos, you can also see him wearing eagle feathers. That, he says, requires separate approval.

He can grow his hair down to the bottom of his shoulder blades and have one or two braids in the back.

For him, the growth is more than just a way to honor his heritage, though.

“I’ve been through a lot during my service, and I was having some personal struggles," Sorensen recalled. "I spoke to my wife and she said ‘Maybe you should grow your hair out again.' So I started growing my hair out and, also, at that time I got more involved. I’ve been involved in the Native community outside of the Army but I started getting more involved in Native things in the Army, and it was really helpful.”

Something others may now be able to say as well, all because of a Facebook post.

He said he will not allow his hair to compromise his safety, however. If, for example, he gets deployed he may choose to shave his head.