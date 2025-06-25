'The military failed her:’ Resendiz's mom accuses Navy of delays, miscommunication in daughter's death

WASHINGTON — The mother of Sailor Angelina Resendiz and advocates asserted their belief that the U.S. Navy mishandled her daughter’s disappearance during a press conference Wednesday, accusing Navy officials of reportedly marking her as AWOL and providing misleading information – including allegedly telling the mother that her daughter was “sleeping in her room” while she was missing.

As we’ve previously reported, Resendiz, 21, was a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E. Williams. She was last seen at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk the morning of May 29, and nearly two weeks later, her body was recovered in the woods behind a Norfolk elementary school.

Previous coverage: Mother of Navy Sailor Angelina Resendiz believes she was murdered

Navy Sailor Angelina Resendiz's tragic death sparks cry for greater transparency

Wednesday's press conference was organized by civil rights organization The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), who are working alongside Resendiz’s mother, Esmerelda Castle. They are demanding an investigation into what they called Resendiz's “preventable” death, which they believe was at the hands of a fellow sailor.

They assert that sailor murdered her.

“What happened is a tragedy. My daughter, her life was taken by another sailor–someone that she knew, someone that worked with her,” said Castle.

Previous coverage: Charges pending against sailor in connection to death of Angelina Resendiz, NCIS says

Former JAG helps explain what’s going on with Angelina Resendiz case in Norfolk

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has confirmed that another sailor, also assigned to the USS James E. Williams, is in pretrial confinement in connection with Resendiz’s death. Their name has not been publicly released by Navy officials.

When asked how she felt when she learned there was a suspect in her daughter’s case, Castle responded: “I wasn't confused. I knew who the person that she was with last. When that person showed up to work on Monday… They said to me that his response was he had not seen her, and he was allowed still to be on the base.”

LULAC leaders and Castle called out several of the Navy’s alleged missteps, starting with the moment Resendiz disappeared. They accused the Navy of reportedly marking Resendiz as AWOL and waiting six days to issue a missing persons alert. They go on to say Navy officials allegedly gave Castle misinformation and false hope that her daughter was still alive.

Norfolk TIMELINE: Everything we know about the disappearance of Seaman Angelina Resendiz

“She was told by one of the supervisors, ‘hey, we saw your daughter. She's sleeping in her room.’” said Lawrence Romo, LULAC’s vice president for veterans. “That was a misleading lie, if not miscommunication for sure. And then it took a group of kids playing in a wooded forest six miles from base to find the body [while] the Navy was actively searching.”

They’re also demanding that Navy officials provide more information on the investigation, adding claims that service members have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in connection with her case.

“There must be total transparency with Angelina's family, no more withheld information, no NDAs to silence witnesses,” said LULAC CEO Juan Proaño.

Marshall Griffin, a Norfolk-based criminal justice attorney, says the next procedural step they expect to see is an Article 32 hearing.