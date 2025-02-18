How Newport News is addressing truck driver vacancies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Last year, we reported on how Newport News was incentivizing new truck drivers to join the industry amid vacancies. Nearly a year later, we're following through to see if the efforts to attract more truckers are proving effective.

Newport News had 103 vacancies for positions requiring a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) this time last year. However, people in the industry tell WTKR News 3 lately, they're seeing a gradual increase in workforce numbers.

"The industry is picking up, slowly but surely," said truck driver Larry Kelley-Riddick.

The growth is something Thomas Dudley II, owner of Dudley's Driving Center Inc., has noticed as well.

“I do see a lot of people leaving different companies to get into the CDL industry,” Dudley said, emphasizing that now is an ideal time to join the trucking sector.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the trucking industry is projected to add 183,000 job openings each year until 2033. Officials from Newport News want to tap into this projected job growth. As of now, city leaders report that the number of job vacancies are down by 5% compared to last year.

To get drivers in the door, Newport News is offering nearly $6,000 in bonuses spread out over four years for individuals with a Commercial Driver’s License. Dudley mentioned that this has helped generate a renewed interest in the trucking profession.

“There’s definitely an influx of a lot of students coming to get their CDL now. We have a lot of guys and also a lot of women," Dudley said. "Women are taking over when it comes to the trucking side."

Dudley noted the growing enrollment in his CDL classes, with full sessions each month. His school offers training for both Class A licenses, which allow drivers to operate almost any vehicle, and Class B licenses, which are more limited.

