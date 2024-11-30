How to stay safe putting up holiday lights and avoid Christmas related injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Christmas is coming fast, and that means a lot of people will be decorating trees and their own homes with lights. But there's a few things you want to know before you start.

Newport News fire department leaders say during the holidays they see an influx in calls, partially because of problems with Christmas lights.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are nearly 200 Christmas-related injuries every day during the holiday season and sometimes accidents can become deadly.

Here's a few simple steps before decorating to avoid a home fire.

Energy efficiency

Switch to LED lights. They use less energy compared to incandescent lights and can last up to 20 years.

Put your holiday lights and powered outdoor decorations on a timer. That way, there’s no risk you’ll forget to turn them off when you go to bed. Reflect on your options. Rather than adding more lights to your tree, brighten existing lighting with tinsel, mirrored ornaments and other reflective items. "When you do set up your lights make sure that your not overloading any type of surge protectors, using extension cords plugged in to surge protectors" said Chief Wesley Rogers, Newport News Fire Department.

A Consumer Product Safety Commission demonstration shows just how dangerous a dry tree can be. Video shows a tree that has been watered regularly. Thirty seconds after being lit, it just smolders.

The tree on the other side is dry. The flames spread quickly and in a matter of seconds, the room is engulfed in flames.

Experts also say if to make sure your live tree is getting plenty of water, so it doesn’t dry out and become an additional fire hazard.

