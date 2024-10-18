In wake of $85M lawsuit against Newport News School Board, teachers talk CPR certification

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Menchville High School sophomore's death in February and subsequent $85 million wrongful death lawsuit, announced Thursday, reminded those in Hampton Roads the importance of learning CPR.

16-year-old Kaleiah Jones died in February after she collapsed in the hallway at Menchville High School.

Watch: Family of Menchville sophomore files $85M wrongful death suit against city of Newport News, NNPS

The family shared their heartbreak with News 3, speaking of Jones as a bright and kind kid who loved baking and helping others.

"No cakes are being made. No laughter is filling the room," said Keyonna Stewart, Jones' mother.

Her family's attorneys Ben Crump and Mark Krudys announced the lawsuit Thursday. You can find more information and our full coverage here.

Watch: Attorneys say school personnel 'failed to act' after Menchville student collapsed

They argue school personnel, including the school nurse, were negligent and claimed school personnel had a responsibility to act when Jones collapsed. That responsibility, according to Crump and Krudys, meant checking for a pulse, starting CPR, or getting one of the school's AEDs. Instead they said during a 16 minute wait for EMS to arrive at the school, CPR was performed by a school police officer at minute nine, but only for 17 seconds before it was discontinued.

Crump said school personnel had to be trained in CPR and schools had to have AEDs under state law.

"If everybody knew [the AED requirement] was the law of just a year ago and everybody was supposed to be training and having policy on it, how did this happen to Kaleiah?" said Crump.

The school division isn't commenting on the lawsuit at this time, but the Newport News School Board and Newport News Public Schools said they've "kept Kaleiah Jones' family and friends in our thoughts," and continued to extend condolences.

Watch: Community honors Menchville sophomore who died after passing out in school

News 3 spoke with Dr. James Graves, the president of the Newport News Education Association, to learn whether he thinks the school district provides enough resources for school personnel to be able to perform CPR and use an AED in an emergency.

"Yes, the CPR training, every teacher and staff have to go through that to be re-certified. We have instructors that teach us what we need to do," said Dr. James Graves, Newport News Education Association president.

He said educators should always be alert.

"We've had that in history of athletes playing basketball or football and something happens to them. So this is a good call for the school district to make sure the teachers and staff are trained in first aid and CPR," said Graves.

He hopes a tragedy like this one never happens again.

"I just want to make sure the family knows we grieve with you," said Graves. "We need to be extra alert and extra careful for our young kids. I just want the community to know, Newport News Education are behind you, we're right beside you and willing to make sure we have the necessary resources to take care of you health wise as well."

News 3 reached out to those named in the lawsuit, who have not yet replied or said they can't comment at this time.