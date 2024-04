NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman told News 3 that she was driving on I-64 when her car was struck by lightning.

“The glass broke & shattered over me but just a few more inches over it would’ve been me that got hit," she said.

The woman was luckily not injured in the strike.

“It sounded like a popcorn bag in the microwave that had popped open,” she added.