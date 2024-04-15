Chesapeake Golden Corral permanently closed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Golden Corral franchise told News 3 that the restaurant at the Volvo Parkway Shopping Center closed permanently.

According to the spokesperson, BOTH Inc. a Golden Corral franchise was not able to reach an agreement with its landlord.

As a result, the restaurant was closed after 30 years of operation.

The Spokesperson went on to say the following: "We appreciate the local community’s support over the years and would welcome the opportunity to serve our Chesapeake guests at our other Tidewater restaurants in Virginia Beach, Newport News and Williamsburg."

All employees were paid a severance and several managers were relocated to other locations, the spokesperson said.