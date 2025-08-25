Man arrested in connection with shooting that left Newport News police vehicle damaged

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man has been taken into custody and charged following a carjacking and shooting at Sunday night that left a police vehicle damaged, Newport News police said Monday.

Derrick Monte Ellis Jr., 25, of Newport News, is facing charges of robbery, grand larceny, abduction, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with additional charges pending, police said.

Officers were called to look into a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked earlier Sunday.

When officers found the vehicle around Oyster Point Boulevard and Nettles Drive, two suspects came out and shot at the unmarked police vehicle. Bullets also struck a nearby home.

Police located Ellis on George Court later and he was taken into custody Monday morning before 10 a.m.

“I am so grateful for the professionalism of our officers, who managed to bring a safe resolution to a very violent situation,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. “I am also grateful that no one was injured by the events that unfolded. This is another reminder of the dangers that our officers face every day, and the dedication they display in serving our city.”

No one was injured in this incident, police said.