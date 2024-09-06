Man gets 39 years for murder of Norfolk teen weeks after his wife was sentenced to life

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was sentenced to 39 years Friday after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Granby High School student Asia Cowell.

Devin Albritton received a 50-year sentence with 11 years suspended, bringing his time served to 39 years, according to court records.

Just three weeks ago, Albritton's wife Crystal Kaiser-Albritton was sentenced to life for the murder of Cowell.

Albritton’s goddaughter Dazha Feaster is also facing charges in connection to Cowell's murder.

Asia Cowell was 17 years old when she was shot to death in Newport News in 2020 to prevent her from testifying against her accused rapist, police say.

Court documents state Cowell was lured into a Norfolk home under the impression that she’d be providing hair styling services to a woman who reached out to her on Instagram. That woman was Kaiser-Albritton, documents state.

Once Asia was inside the home, court documents say the Albrittons and Feaster kidnapped her. Feaster's brother is the man Asia was set to testify against before her death.

The three suspects then drove Asia to a wooded area in Newport News, where Kaiser-Albritton shot her in the back of the head, documents say. A couple weeks later, police found Asia’s body.

Dazha Feaster was scheduled for a plea on October 30.

Feaster’s brother has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection to Asia's death.