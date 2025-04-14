Man passes out, dies while working at Newport News shipyard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man passed out and died while working at a shipyard in Newport News on Friday, according to a Newport News Shipbuilding spokesperson.

The spokesperson says man was discovered unconscious in his work area. Emergency crews were contacted and CPR was attempted — however, the lifesaving efforts were not successful.

"There are no indications this is an industrial accident," the spokesperson wrote in a release.

Read the full statement from Newport News Shipbuilding:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our Newport News Shipbuilding family. On April 11, 2025, one of our fellow shipbuilders was found unconscious in his work area. Emergency crews immediately responded and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, however these life-saving measures were not successful. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the employee’s family and friends and our shipbuilders during this difficult time.” Newport News Shipbuilding

Check back with News 3 for updates when more information becomes available.