Mass deportation raids create anxiety in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mass deportation raids across the country have left many feeling anxious.

Reyna Hoell, who grew up in El Paso but has called Hampton Roads home for the last few decades, shared her perspective on the situation.

“It is scary because I know how they feel," Hoell said. "I know what being separated from your family is all about."

Watch related coverage: Community advocates want to know how schools plan to handle ICE operations

ICE in schools questions

Hoell operates Reyna Agency Solutions Inc. in Newport News and said she has seen a surge in calls from people expressing anxiety over nationwide ICE deportations.

John Hood

“Yes, people are very afraid, even those who are documented,” she added.

To help, Hoell has been distributing red cards to anyone who visits her office.

Watch related coverage: Community advocates want to know how schools plan to handle ICE deportations

Community advocates want to know how schools plan to handle ICE deportations

The cards outline the basic rights individuals have, regardless of their citizenship status.

They also provide crucial information on what to do if someone is at risk of deportation, including options for power of attorney for properties and advice for caring for children.

John Hood

“Kids are afraid in school. They worry that their parents are going to get deported, that they are going to be separated, and what will happen to them. Many Hispanic businesses are slowing down because people do not want to go outside,” Hoell explained.

In an effort to ease community concerns, Virginia Beach police are reinforcing their policy of not inquiring about immigration status.

“If we do a traffic stop, we’re going to ask for your driver’s license. We’re not going to ask for your immigration status,” Capt. Carlos Sanyer, with VBPD, said.

Watch related coverage: How Trump's mass deportation plan could impact Virginia's Eastern Shore

How Trump's mass deportation plan could impact Virginia's Eastern Shore

One concern the Virginia Beach Police Department has is they don't want people to be victimized because they are afraid to call the police.

“If you are a victim of a crime, you have the right to make a report, and we are here to help you, regardless of your immigration status,” the spokesperson added.

If you're interested in receiving resources you can contact Hoell's Newport News office at (757) 805 - 7011