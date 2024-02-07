Menchville High School altercation puts spotlight on conflict resolution

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — At Menchville High School in Newport News, four students are out, charged by police after an incident at a pep rally Feb. 1.

“I think, ideally, conflict resolution should be a mandatory class," said Mediation Center of Norfolk Owner Dave McDonald.

News Menchville students charged, expelled after pep rally altercation Heather Eckstine

McDonald specializes in conflict resolution and would like to see conflict resolution taught in schools at all grade levels, especially nowadays with the prevalence of guns.

“Taking a step back, just thinking, doing some reflection on how important is this really to you and doing a timeout. It’s so necessary," said McDonald.

According to a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools, the students involved in the incident appeared to be pushing and shoving each other.

The incident was broken up after a few minutes and no one was hurt. But four teens were charged with assault by mob, which is defined by Virginia law as a collection of people assembled for the purpose and with the intention of committing an assault or a battery upon any person or an act of violence.

According to Virginia law, members of a mob who commit a simple assault could be guilty of a class I misdemeanor and could be sentenced to a year in jail and-or a fine up to $2,500.

“In order to mitigate behaviors in the classroom, the very first thing we have to do is model what we’re expecting," said Chesapeake teacher Daphne Fulson.

Fulson was also the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

She uses colors to help students express feelings and said she shares her feelings in an effort to help students deal with their own feelings.

“I do know society and our industry right now is problematic. So what it makes me do, instead of wanting to leave the field, is wanting to be a part of the solution," Fulson explained. "It makes me want to get out, help to enact some policies, and help support teachers.”

Staff at Menchville High School is reviewing and enhancing school safety protocols, including how they can encourage positive behavior.

The following message was sent by the school's principal to school staff and families of students Feb. 4 and was the third message about the incident to be sent.

Menchville Families and Staff,



As we prepare for this week, I want to ensure that everyone remains informed. The Newport News Police Department has notified the school division that assault by mob charges have been obtained for four students involved in the altercation in the gym on Thursday. These students will not return to Menchville High School.



I recognize the concern and uneasiness that this incident has caused our students, families and staff. I feel the same way. Our school must be a safe and secure place of learning; a place that prioritizes a warm, inviting culture of education. With support from Newport News Public Schools’ school leadership and security teams, my staff and I are reviewing and enhancing our safety and security protocols including how we support and encourage positive student behaviors.



We welcome your support and input. We will continue to remind our students that if they see or hear something that causes concern, they should report it to a school employee or utilize SpeakUp, our anonymous reporting system right away (see attached). I encourage our families and staff to do the same. In the coming days, I will be reaching out to gather feedback from our students, families and staff. Your input will be an integral part of moving forward.



By working together, our Menchville community will continue to learn and grow.

Menchvilel High School Principal Lisa Egolf

The four students charged are an 18-year-old and three juveniles. The 18-year-old is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and has had a protective order taken out against him by the victim according to Newport News police.

All four students will not be allowed back to the high school and will instead have to go through the district’s alternative program.