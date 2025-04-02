New 'Kosher for Passover' section established at Peninsula food pantry

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thrive Peninsula's Market in Newport News isn't your typical food pantry. It's set up like a grocery store—hence the name 'The Market'—which allows visitors to get the food they need in a comfortable setting.

In a collaborative effort, Thrive Peninsula has teamed up with the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula to establish a dedicated Kosher for Passover section in their market.

This initiative aims to support Jewish families in the area during the important Passover holiday.

Watch related coverage: ODU food pantry aims to tackle food insecurity among students

ODU food pantry aims to tackle food insecurity among students

Eric Maurer, the CEO of the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula shared the inspiration behind the idea, emphasizing the significance of providing culturally sensitive support.

"We were able to identify families who would like would we need to access food like this," Maurer said.

The pantry section is especially timely, with Passover starting on April 12. Maurer explained the holiday's importance.

Watch related coverage: USDA cuts impact Foodbank serving Hampton Roads

USDA cuts impact foodbank serving Hampton Roads

"It's when we celebrate the Exodus from Egypt. And the story that we we tell tells that the Israelites, when they were leaving Egypt, they didn't have a chance to let the dough rise. They were so quick to leave, and so instead, the dough literally cooked on their backs, and we eat something called matzah as unleavened bread, and so for one week, in remembrance of that story," he said.

He noted that many Jewish households alter their diets for the week long observance.

However, with rising grocery prices, the cost of food for traditional Passover meals can pose a challenge for some.

"For families that are struggling, it's a stark reminder that maybe they are not free. And so it's so important on the festival of freedom, everyone has the freedom to celebrate with joy and passion," Maurer told News 3's Jay Greene.

This model of inclusive support could serve as an example for other pantries, Maurer said.

The objective is to offer a comfortable experience for those celebrating the holiday.

"One of the things we appreciate about Thrive is that it takes the barrier away from accessing these services," Maurer added.

Maurer further illustrated the holiday's inclusive spirit with a poignant reflection:

"There's an incredible line on Passover that we say when we're sitting around our Seder table, where we literally open the door and we declare, 'Let all who are hungry come and eat, let all who are in need come join us for our festive meal.' And it's not just a line that we say. It's not just, you know, our liturgy. This is actually a call to action. It is imploring us that we make sure that our homes are accessible, that our communities are accessible, and that we're doing all that we can to give people who just need that little bit of extra help the ability to celebrate with joy."

To learn more about the Market at Thrive click or tap here.

Here's a link more information about the 'Kosher for Passover' section.