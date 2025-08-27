Newport News approves $400M Navy housing plan to expand military housing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Council recently approved a $400 million investment from the Navy in an effort to expand military housing in Hampton Roads.

"To me, it's very inspiring and encouraging" said Kai Hill, an aircraft handler for the Navy.

Hill says this project is a long time coming. In 2023, the Navy issued a nationwide initiative to improve sailor quality of service, including additional housing, after an uptick in suicides of sailors based in Hampton Roads.

Hill believes this project will improve morale and quality of life.

The housing project will include 750 units for sailors to live downtown and 10,000 square feet of retail space to attract new businesses. Mayor Phillip Jones says the project will replace existing buildings, including Huntington Hall, the Navy's housing and recreation center.

Additional investments are on the way for parking improvements and community spaces.

"We're going to start in 2026, it should be complete in 2031. There's going to be a gym and food amenities. This is a good thing for our entire community," Mayor Phillip Jones expressed.

The development plan will span several blocks between Warwick Boulevard, Huntington Avenue and 29th and 32nd Streets. It will be built in two phases: Phase 1 will be the largest chunk of construction, including work on a 17-story apartment complex with 555 units, a separate building with 6,000 square feet of retail space and a four-story, 1,050-space parking garage.

Phase 2 will add nearly 200 additional units spread across two buildings with retail space, along with a third building dedicated to Navy programming.

"This is going to be a way to put new energy and life into downtown Newport News," said Mayor Jones.

Longtime East End residents like Yugonda Sample-Jones say they look forward to the city's investment in attracting new businesses.

"When we look at retail spaces downtown that we have now, they've been vacant for quite some time. If we're talking about bringing businesses, we need places for people to park. When it comes to housing, having a walkable community is exciting," said Sample-Jones.

The Navy shared the following remarks on the housing plan:

"The Navy is focused on improving quality of service for Sailors and we continue to implement long-term improvements to housing. We understand that home means more than just a roof—it’s about a livable community with convenient access to essential services. That’s why the Navy is investing $380 million in this mixed-use development to provide high-quality housing and amenities for Sailors stationed in Hampton Roads, the Navy’s largest fleet concentration area. We will continue to focus on supporting our Sailors while ensuring they have safe and comfortable housing and are supported every single day.”

Construction will begin in the spring or summer of next year. City Council as taken steps to advance the project, approving a rezoning request and allocating $5.5 million to support downtown initiatives in relation to the development.