Newport News launches new engagement initiative to plan future budgets with resident input

Newport News Community Engagement Initiative
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News announced a new community engagement initiative aimed at gaining residents' insight into budget planning for the city.

The theme for the initiative is "One City, One Vision — Building A Community-Driven Budget." Through the initiative, the city hopes to encourage citizens to participate in the budget process, forming Newport News's future around their needs.

Residents can provide insight into strategic budget planning, service delivery
improvements and allocation of budget resources, according to the city.

The survey is open now, and residents will have until January 15, 2025, to complete it.

If you are a Newport News resident and want to participate in this initiative, click here to access the survey.

