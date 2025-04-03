Newport News launches two-phase survey to improve quality of life for citizens

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City of Newport News wants to hear from you, as it will be launching a community survey to gather feedback to help shape the city’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

The survey will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase will include 4,000 randomly selected households — they'll get a paper invitation in the mail on April 15. The second survey, which is open to everyone, rolls out on May 5.

City leaders say the survey aims to get people's opinions on key areas such as safety, mobility, utilities, the economy, natural environment, and overall quality of life. The data collected will help city officials understand how to improve the community.

The city has partnered with POLCO, an independent firm, to design and conduct the survey. News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with families who plan to share their concerns in the survey.

"There's lot of things that need to be done in our community, and as a community we have a responsibility to not only talk about it but step up" Terry Curl said.

Damar, another long time resident says, "we need more leaders to talk to the youth so they can get a better understanding. You don't have to go out here and act crazy."

"We got to stop focusing on downtown Newport News. Crime is everywhere" Curl added.

If you receive a survey invitation in the mail, follow the instructions and share your input to help guide Newport News' future.

If you don’t receive an invite, you’ll still have an opportunity to participate when the survey opens to the entire community next month. You can fill it out here once it opens.