Newport News man sentenced to life for deadly shooting at 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News judge sentenced 30-year-old Divine Jackson to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing a man at 7-Eleven.

In July of 2022, 24-year-old Michael Faison Jr. was shot and killed at a 7-Eleven on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

The victim’s family says they are pleased with the life sentence.

"I’m finally relieved that it’s over. I do believe the family is remorseful, but he didn’t really sound remorseful," said Melany Faison, Michael Faison Jr.’s mother.

Melany Faison says justice was served in court for her son’s killer.

"He’s not getting out anytime soon. Mikey’s not gonna be able to get married or have any kids or walk his sisters down the aisle," she said.

Surveillance video shows Jackson walking up to Faison Jr. with a gun in hand.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows moments before deadly 7-Eleven shooting

Court documents say Faison Jr. was complimenting Jackson's girlfriend’s tattoos, which led to the deadly shooting.

After the judge sentenced Jackson, he turned around and looked at the victim’s family to apologize.

Jackson read a statement in court saying that his impulsive reaction took another man’s life.

“I never intended to kill an innocent man," Jackson said in court.

Jackson also said he was drunk when he shot Faison Jr.

Before the judge sentenced Jackson, his mother took the stand to ask the judge to be lenient with the sentence.

In addition to the life sentence for murder, the judge also gave Jackson three years for having a gun in the commission of a felony.