Surveillance video shows moments before deadly 2022 Newport News 7-Eleven shooting

Posted at 11:42 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 23:42:00-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — We’re following through on a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven on Warwick Blvd in Newport News two years ago.

News 3 obtained surveillance video the moments before the shooting that left 24-year-old Michael Faison Jr. dead and 30-year-old Divine Jackson behind bars.

The shooting happened on July 8, 2022.

Surveillance video shows the gunman, Jackson walking up to Faison with a gun in hand.

Court documents say the victim complimented the gunman’s girlfriend’s tattoos.

The surveillance video shows the gunman’s girlfriend walking out of the 7-Eleven convenience store Faison spotted her.

The two are seen chatting on the footage, but court documents say the conversation didn’t sit well with the Jackson.

After the two exchange words, video shows Jackson approaching Faison with a gun then punching him.

Moments later, footage shows Jackson shooting and killing Faison then running from the scene with his girlfriend.

A Newport News jury found Jackson guilty of first-degree murder last summer which is a mandatory sentence of at least 20 years. The maximum sentence is life.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to attorney Jeremy Mason with Mason Legal, who is not connected to the case, about sentencing guidelines.

"For first-degree murder, it’s not normal for the judge to go underneath 20 years," Mason said. "There’s a strong chance, he can get life. Judges want to deter these types of senseless killings. Based on the video, it was premeditated, a senseless killing. The guy was not threatening at all and his hands were up."

Faison’s family was too distraught to do an interview. But his sister released a statement about the gunman, saying in part, ""I don't want him ever getting out. I want him to stay in prison forever. I miss my brother."

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning in the Newport News Circuit Court.

