Newport News museum shines light on hidden history

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In the heart of Newport News, a hidden gem is shining a light on the significant stories that have shaped the local community.

The Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center serves as both a historical archive and a testament to the enduring legacy of Joseph and Mary Newsome.

The East End of Newport News has transformed over the years, but one aspect that remains unchanged is the rich history that resonates within the community. News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones, a Newport News native, explored the Newsome House. It revealed the vital role that this couple played in establishing a flourishing African American community in the early 1900s.

Tad Williams, the museum assistant, highlights the importance of the Newsomes.

“They played an instrumental role in really building up this community to what it became,” he said, emphasizing their impact on what is now recognized as a thriving Black community.

Joseph Newsome was not only the first Black criminal defense lawyer in Newport News, but he was also a civil rights leader and activist. His contributions to the community were considerable, especially in empowering residents to secure their rights.

“He made sure that Black people had the right to vote here in Newport News. In fact, this house itself was the only Black polling station in Newport News for many, many years,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, Mary Newsome was equally as influential. An advocate for education and community engagement, she hosted reading clubs and literacy classes, fostering a love for learning among local women. Joseph's belief in education led him to open a makeshift library in their home when no public library served Black families in the area.

“It was the cultural hub for the Black community at the time,” Williams told Kelsey.

The influence of the Newsome couple extends beyond just their home. Newsome Park Elementary is named in honor of Joseph Newsome, recognizing his contributions to education and community development. He also helped establish the first Black high school, Huntington High School and helped establish several churches.

The Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is also open Monday through Wednesday by appointment.

Admission is a suggested donation of $2 per person.

As Newport News continues to evolve, the Newsome House stands as a beacon of remembrance, reminding families of the powerful stories and contributions of those who shaped the community.