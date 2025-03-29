Newport News Police rule woman's death a homicide, investigation ongoing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman has been found dead in Newport News, and now police are investigating it as a homicide.

On March 29, 2025 at 3:34 pm officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Marshall Avenue in reference to a deceased person. They say they found an adult female inside a house and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is still being investigated.

Newport News Police Department said detectives were canvassing the area and forensics was at the scene.

There is no suspect information to release at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247–2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or online at p3tips.com.