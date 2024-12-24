Watch Now
Newport News police searching for 2 missing juveniles believed to be together

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are searching for two missing juveniles, 15-year-old Nathaniel "Nate" Cunningham and 16-year-old Oliver Dean, who are believed to be together. They were last seen on Sunday, December 22.

Both left the facility together and are believed to be together.

The Newport News Police Department [facebook.com] is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Nathaniel “Nate” Cunningham left the Newport News Behavioral Health Center in Newport News, VA on December 22nd, 2024. Nathaniel may be with 16-year-old Oliver Dean who is also reported as missing. He was last seen running towards Williamsburg, VA. Nathaniel may be wearing a Georgia hoodie, sweatpants, a red beanie, and slides. He has multiple tattoos. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

The Newport News Police Department [facebook.com] is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Oliver Peyton Dean left the Newport News Behavioral Health Center in Newport News, VA on December 22nd, 2024. Oliver may be with 15-year-old Nathaniel Cunningham who is also reported as missing. He was last seen running towards Williamsburg, VA. He also has ties to Parkersburg, WV. Oliver was possibly wearing checkered pajamas and a red hat. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

