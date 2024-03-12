Newport News receives $40 million in funding for Navy housing, downtown revitalization from General Assembly

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Millions of dollars in funding will be coming to Newport News.

Last week, the Virginia General Assembly approved a budget that will provide $40 million to build Navy housing and improve revitalization efforts downtown.

“As a city and community, it is our responsibility to ensure Sailors assigned to the Newport News area have the best housing and quality of life services available. This is a critical step as we move forward in our partnership with the Navy and Newport News Shipbuilding and validates city and Commonwealth support for major federal investment in Downtown Newport News to enhance the quality of Sailor’s lives. The commitment by the Commonwealth will catapult new investment and boost the current revitalization occurring downtown.”

Mayor Phillip Jones

This is a cooperative effort by Newport News Shipbuilding, the city, and the Navy. City representatives call the partnership a vital component of revitalization efforts addressing the new for additional services, housing and transportation. They praised Newport News delegate Marcia Price and Senator Mamie Locke for their work in securing this funding.

They say this is one of the most significant financial commitments to the city in recent history.