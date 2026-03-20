Newport News to demolish Sherwood Shopping Center for new $40M library

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Crews will begin demolition of Sherwood Shopping Center as early as Friday to make way for a new library, the City of Newport News says.

The Virgil I. ‘Gus’ Grissom Library will be a 51,144-square-foot facility aimed at serving the local community with more educational resources, modern technology, and gathering spaces. The space will be an upgrade from the 16,635-square-feet library on Deshazor Drive, replacing the current Grissom Library that served the public for over 45 years, Newport News says.

The demolition process is expected to take several weeks. Construction on the $40 million project is planned to start in May 2026. The city says they plan to open the new doors in the summer of 2028.