Officer-involved shooting in Newport News leads to 1 man dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News officers were placed on administrative leave Monday after an officer-involved shooting led to one man dead.

Offficers arrived at the 500 block of Crown Court around 5:37 p.m. and found an agitated man displaying a gun. A crisis officer was on scene and officers asked the man to drop the gun for multiple minutes, according to NNPD.

The man then pointed the gun at officers and officers fired their guns, hitting the man. Officers immediately tendered aid but he died as a result of his injuries say Newport News police.

After investigation, the man was determined to have a BB gun. He was also referenced as suicidal by police.

No officers were injured and officers involved were placed on administrative leave.