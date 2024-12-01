Officers find man dead, two others hurt after shooting at Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say officers were called to a home on Gloucester Drive for a shooting early Sunday morning. Inside, they found one man dead and two others with life-threatening injuries.

The call came in just after 2:30 a.m., police say.

Officers arrived to a neighborhood down the street from Heritage High School and entered a home where they found the three shooting victims — including one man shot dead.

Police say the other two victims were taken to the hospital before detectives canvassed the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.