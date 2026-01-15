Patrick Henry Mall implements parental supervision policy for visitors under 18

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new parental supervision policy at Patrick Henry Mall will require visitors under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years or older.

The policy, going into effect on Thursday, Jan. 15, will be enforced starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and after 3 p.m. on Sundays. It will be enforced throughout the entire mall, including parking lots, garages and walkways.

Mall security is responsible for enforcing the policy and will monitor anyone entering the mall starting at the times above.

Parents over 21 can escort all of their children. Visitors over 21 can escort up to four people under 18, but at least one must be the child of the parent or guardian.

Anyone whose age is not easily determined will be asked to provide identification, acceptable in the form of a photo ID from a state agency, school or employer that shows date of birth.

Employees under 18 are allowed mall access without a guardian, but proof of work status is required.

These guidelines will be posted at all mall entrances. The full policy and code of conduct can be accessed online.