Rep. Bobby Scott disappointed by SCOTUS decision allowing Virginia voter purge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court granted an emergency appeal which allows Virginia to resume the purge of voter registrations of non U.S. citizens. This comes after U.S. District Court Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles found the commonwealth illegally purged more than 1,600 voter registrations in the past two months.

In August, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order calling for the purge exactly 90 days before election day. Governor Youngkin says it was issued to prevent noncitizens from voting in this year's election.

“I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to greenlight blatant voter suppression efforts in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This decision will allow Governor Youngkin to strip Virginians of their right to vote in clear violation of federal law," Congressman Scott said in a press release.

"This decision also perpetuates the falsehood that noncitizens are voting in meaningful numbers and former President Trump’s plan to undermine confidence in our elections," said Scott.

According to AP, voting by non U.S. citizens are rare, but the idea of immigrants voting illegally has been a big talking point of political messaging this year from former president Donald Trump and other Republicans.

