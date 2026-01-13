Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sanu Dieng-Cooper makes history as new treasurer of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sanu Dieng-Cooper was sworn in as Newport News treasurer on Saturday, the city's first new treasurer since 1997.

Dieng-Cooper is making history as the first African-American and first woman to hold the role.

She is the fifth treasurer to serve Newport News. Longtime treasurer Marty Eubank announced his retirement after nearly 30 years in the position.

Dieng-Cooper has worked in the finance and non-profit industries for over 14 years. During the swearing-in ceremony, she said, "Today is not about 'me,' it is about 'we.'"

