Sentara opens new community care center in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents in Newport News now have another option for affordable and accessible healthcare with the opening of the Sentara Community Care Center on Saturday.

The new facility is located inside the old Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Community members will have access to a variety of resources at the center.

Sentara reports that the center will provide services, including physical therapy, chiropractic care, and primary and prenatal care. In addition, a retail food hub will be available through the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

According to William Crawley, there has been a significant need for healthcare services in this specific area of the city.

“Many of the resources that were here no longer exist. The local hospital is quite a few miles away, and while there are resources in the area, this center provides immediate care right here in the Chestnut community and does so in a more robust way,” Crawley said.

This facility joins several other Sentara Community Care Centers currently operating across the Hampton Roads region, furthering Sentara's commitment to improving healthcare access for residents.