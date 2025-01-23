Shelters see influx of guests as temperatures drop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shelters on the Peninsula are experiencing a surge in unsheltered people seeking assistance as temperatures drop throughout the region.

Shelter leaders say many facing homelessness are struggling to navigate living during the winter. Liz Parker, Interim Executive Director of LINK of Hampton Roads, said they have seen an increase in demand this season.

“We’re seeing, roughly about 28 families that have had to come in, which is almost double. We’re seeing more and more veterans than we’ve had in the past,” Parker said.

Parker went on, saying the numbers are still expected to rise. On any given day, guests arrive early, lining up outside before the shelter's doors open. They are hoping to gain access to much-needed services.

LINK, along with another local shelter known as Four Oaks, has made it their mission to assist anyone who comes through their doors. They provide hot meals and a warm place to sleep.

To adapt to the cold weather, the shelters have extended their hours for those in need. They have also partnered with Riverside Health to expand their healthcare services.

I told you about this initiative last month, as it will allow nurses to offer free healthcare — prioritizing the well-being of those seeking shelter.

Parker said as demand increases, so does the need for supplies.

“We need blankets, we need coats, we need sweaters, and we need denim jeans. If there’s anyone who wishes to donate, we are in desperate need of canned vegetables, canned fruit, and canned meat. That will be great to have,” said Parker.

Several churches across Newport News are also opening their doors so families in need have a place to sleep. A registered nurse will be on site every night.

To donate to LINK of Hampton Roads, click here.