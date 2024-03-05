Street named after NBA legend Allen Iverson will be unveiled in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Allen Iverson is returning to Hampton Roads to be honored by the community.

A street named after the star athlete will be unveiled in Newport News. "Allen Iverson Way" will be located between Wickham Ave. and Walnut Ave., according to the city.

City leaders in Newport News say they want to honor his significant ties to the city during his formative years.

Iverson is from Hampton and played high school basketball and football at Bethel High. The school named its gymnasium and basketball court after the NBA Hall of Famer.

He played college basketball at Georgetown University, leaving after his sophomore season to declare for the NBA draft. He was picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers - the first overall pick in his draft class.

From there, he led a prolific career and was selected to 11 NBA All-Star rosters during his 17 seasons in the league. He officially retired in 2013.

In previous interviews with News 3, Iverson said he's just as proud of his work off the court. His efforts to give back to the community he grew up in include donating a new court to the Greater Hampton Roads Boys & Girls Club in Newport News, donating Christmas presents in Portsmouth, organizing tournaments for young athletes in the area and more.

Iverson himself will attend the street dedication. Gov. Youngkin, Rep. Bobby Scott, James "Poo" Johnson, Marcellus "Boo" Williams, Jr. and Philadelphia 76ers Vice President Mike Goings will be speaking at the event.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones is emceeing Iverson's street dedication. We'll update this article accordingly.