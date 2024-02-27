Watch Now
Newport News leaders to vote on naming a street after Allen Iverson

Posted at 6:00 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 07:04:02-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Tuesday, Newport News leaders are taking a vote on honoring a hometown all-star.

City council members are voting on renaming part of 16th Street to "Allen Iverson Way." The section would be between Wickham Ave. and Walnut Ave.

Iverson is from Hampton and played high school basketball at Bethel High. The school named its gymnasium and basketball court after the NBA Hall of Famer.

City leaders in Newport News say they want to honor his significant ties to the city during his formative years.

If approved, he'd be the latest star to have a street named after them. Back in 2022, music icon Missy Elliott had a street in her hometown of Portsmouth renamed in her honor.

Iverson played college basketball at Georgetown University, leaving after his sophomore season to declare for the NBA draft. He was picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers - the first overall pick in his draft class. From there, he led a prolific career and was selected to 11 NBA All-Star rosters during his 17 seasons in the league.

