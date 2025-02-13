Watch Now
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting teen near bus stop in Newport News

Arrested by the Georgia U.S. Marshals Task Force in Atlanta
Newport News Police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teen near a bus stop in Newport News about a month ago, according to police.

The release says Kadris Damario Tabb, 23, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other weapons offenses.

Newport News police had been actively searching for Tabb since Jan. 27.

This is in connection to a shooting that took place on Jan. 15 in the 600 block of Windsor Court. According a warrant obtained by WTKR News 3, around 6:30 a.m., a 17-year-old was shot twice while walking to a school bus stop — the bullets struck him in the face and butt.

The warrant says he ran to a nearby home after being shot, where police later found him. The teen was then taken to a local hospital for care.

Tabb now awaits extradition to Virginia.

