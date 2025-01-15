17-year-old shot near a bus stop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 17-year-old male was shot near a bus stop Wednesday morning in Newport News, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:36 a.m. near the 600 block of Windsor Court. Police say they arrived at the scene where they found a young male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his wounds and is currently in stable condition, according to Newport News police.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting and they have not said if they have suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.