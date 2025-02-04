Two gang members sentenced to 38 years for York County kidnapping death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two more gang members were sentenced in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell on Monday, according to court documents.

Hezekiah Carney, 26, and Jayquan Jones, 22, plead guilty to using a firearm causing death, according to court documents. They were both sentenced to 38 years in prison.

The first sentencing for this incident was issued on Jan. 10, 2025. Court documents say Donnisha Goodman, 27, plead guilty to using a firearm causing death, she was sentenced to 35 years. Jamica Langley, 25, was sentenced to 20 years for conspiring to commit kidnapping.

Now, Acacia Jackson, 19, is the last defendent to be sentenced. Jackson plead guilty to conspiring to commit kidnapping. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.

Watch: Four gang members federally charged in connection to York Co. kidnapping death

According to the U.S. Attorney, Mitchell was killed in May 2023 because members of her gang believed she committed an infraction. These five members of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation street gang took part in invading and removing Mitchell from her home, later killing her.

“The defendants assaulted and kidnapped a 25-year-old mother of two, drove her to a remote location, and murdered her by shooting her eight times,” said Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Cold-blooded, senseless gang violence like this affects entire communities. Today’s sentencings underscore that protecting our communities from violent criminals is a top Department priority."