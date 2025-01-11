2 gang members sentenced in connection to kidnapping, murder of York County woman

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Two gang members sentenced in the kidnapping and murder of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell were sentenced Friday, according to court documents.

Donnisha Goodman was sentenced to 35 years, while Jamica Langley was sentenced to 20 years.

Previous coverage: 4 gang members federally charged in connection to York Co. kidnapping death

According to the Department of Justice, the two ladies, alongside Hezekiah Carney and Jayquan Jones, went to Mitchell's home on Bethel Street in Richmond to physically beat her for a "gang infraction."

Mitchell was then driven to a spot off Old Williamsburg Road in York County where she was found with eight gunshots to the head, abdomen, back, buttocks and legs, according to the DOJ report.