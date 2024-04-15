Virginia woman pleads guilty to murder of 17-year-old girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There are new developments in the murder case of Asia Cowell.

A 34-year-old Norfolk woman pleaded guilty in Newport News last month in connection to the 2020 homicide of 17-year-old Cowell.

Cowell's remains were found in Newport News in September of 2020

The Granby High School student was murdered in September 2020, and three people have been charged in her death.

Crystal A. Kaiser-Albritton has pleaded guilty and will face a sentencing hearing on August 16.

Kaiser-Albritton was accused of a coordinated effort to lure, kidnap and kill Cowell to stop her from testifying against her accused rapist.

According to police affidavits, on Sept. 7, 2020, Cowell was dropped off at a Norfolk home where Devin Albritton lived with his wife, Crystal Albritton.

According to the written police statement, Crystal told police she paid Cowell to do her niece’s hair and said the teenager walked out of the couple's home around 2 p.m.

Police say Cowell was supposed to call her aunt to be picked up when she was finished, but she never made the call.

Instead, investigators paint a picture of a plot between the Albrittons, along with 18-year-old Dazha Feaster — who was 17 at the time of the crime — to get rid of Cowell so she couldn’t testify against Feaster’s brother, who she accused of rape.

Police say Devin and Feaster admitted to being involved in Cowell's murder and helped subdue the teen with Crystal after she was dropped off.

Prosecutors claim that Cowell's head was wrapped in duct tape, that she was bound to a barstool and blindfolded, forced into a plastic toy bin, and driven across the water to Newport News.

They go on to say she was walked into a wooded area and shot in the back of the head after pleading for her life.

Kaiser-Albritton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a gun charge in exchange for the dismissal of five other counts. The agreement does not affect her sentence, meaning she could spend the rest of her life in prison.