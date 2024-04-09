'What's Next?' program offers free CDL training, trade classes in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A unique job training program is taking the community back by removing barriers. "What’s Next" hopes to set hundreds of folks up for success.

The program offers free trade classes and certification in areas such as HVAC, welding, commercial driver’s license and health-related fields.

One Hampton man said the program saved his life, after dealing with a criminal past.

"Prior to the program, it was hard for me to find a job because I have a troubled background with criminal history," Sammy Mitchell Jr., a What's Next graduate, said.

Mitchell is 35, and he recently completed the What’s Next program at Virginia Peninsula Community College. He earned his commercial driver's license (CDL) for free.

Now he’s about to start a new job.

"I submitted an application and they got right back to me," Mitchell said. "My first offer was $100,000. The program saved my life. I encourage anyone with felonies on their background to come to this program."

Mitchell encourages others to change their circumstances.

"I caught my first felony at 18 and I’ve been in and out of the system since then," Mitchell said. "This is my first time really getting myself together."

Newport News Councilman John Eley said job accessibility has a direct correlation to crime.

"When people have good, high-paying jobs, crime goes down," Eley said. "Putting people to work and getting people high-paying jobs, we’re excited to do it."

Eley says the program is free if you make under a certain income.

"Ninety-percent of the people that come through our program qualify for free," he said. "It’s based on income that you have for your household."

More than 50 people came to the What's Next program information session in Newport News Monday.

"The turnout is great today," Dr. Ashley Kilgore, with the Virginia State Board of Community Colleges said. "It shows that people want a better job and want to take care of their family differently."

Certification are anywhere from a month to 6 months long at Virginia Peninsula Community College or Tidewater Community College.

If you’re interested in the What’s Next program, there will be another session where you can sign up or learn more on April 29 at 5 p.m. at the Achievable Dream Center in Newport News.