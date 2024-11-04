Woman pleads guilty in murder of Asia Cowell, killed before testifying in rape case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than four years after a Granby High School girl was murdered, a third person has appeared in court in connection with the crime.

17-year-old Asia Cowell was killed in 2020. Police believe she was lured to a Norfolk home, kidnapped, taken to Newport News, then shot and left in a wooded area.

Three people have been charged in connection to the homicide.

On Monday in Newport News Circuit Court, Dazha Feaster pleaded guilty. Feaster is the sister of a man who was accused of raping Cowell. She was set to testify against him but never got the chance to take the stand.

Feaster was just under 18 years old at the time of the murder. Judge Matthew Hoffman asked her, “Do you understand that this is a Class 2 felony and carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if you are sentenced as an adult?” Feaster calmly responded, “Yes.”

Her sentencing is set for February 7, 2025.

Two others have been charged in connection with Cowell’s death. Devin Albritton received a 50-year sentence with 11 years suspended, bringing his time served to 39 years, according to court records. Albritton's wife, Crystal Kaiser-Albritton, was sentenced to life for the murder of Cowell.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney told the judge Feaster has cooperated with law enforcement and was helpful with information regarding the Albrittons’ involvement.

Her attorney stated a doctor will testify at the sentencing regarding her psychological evaluation.