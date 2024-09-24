1 dog deceased and 4 people without a home after a fire on Spaulding Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people are without a home after a fire engulfed their residence Monday evening.

The fire happened on Spaulding Drive around 7:30 pm, where firefighters discovered smoke and flames on three sides of a single-story house, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue (NFR).

Once firefighters contained the fire, crews searched the home, where they found a dog that did not survive, NFR said.

NFR is beginning investigations into the cause of the fire.

The three adults and one child displaced were not hurt and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, said NFR.