NORFOLK, Va. — Five people are displaced after a Norfolk house fire Monday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in the 700 block of Marshall Avenue, according to NFR. Multiple units responded.

Five people were evacuated safely from the house, but one firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported for evaluation, according to NFR.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Firefighters say that smoke detectors alerted the residents to the flames.

The Red Cross is helping with those displaced.