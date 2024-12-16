Piedmont Airlines workers picket outside Norfolk International Airport for better pay

Correction: A previous version of this story said there were more than 150 protesters. There are more than 150 Piedmont workers at Norfolk Airport, but not all were protesting.

A small group of Piedmont Airlines workers are picketing outside Norfolk International Airport Monday morning in an effort to secure better wages and standards.

The airline is a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.

The Communications Workers of America union (CWA), which represents the passenger service and ramp workers, says they "cannot wait any longer" for a collective bargaining agreement that includes improved wages, safety on the job and health care for part-time employees.

Watch: Piedmont Airlines picketing outside ORF for better wages

The union says they've been negotiating with the airline for over a year in an effort to secure these conditions.

"While parent company American Airlines raked in $13.6 billion in revenue last quarter, many Piedmont passenger service and ramp agents rely on government assistance and lack health care coverage," CWA said in a statement.

The union also emphasized the key role the workers play in the airline's operations, including helping with pre-flight check in, loading and unloading baggage, guiding planes on the tarmac, checking aircraft before flights depart and more.

During the informational strike, workers told News 3 their main concern is pay: They said Piedmont offered a 16 cents increase over five years and starting pay is 12.50 an hour.

There were 176 workers picketing outside Norfolk International Airport, and workers at Richmond International Airport are also expected to picket.