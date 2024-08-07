17-year-old runaway girl is reported missing: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are looking for Ella C. Alexander, 17, who was last seen Tuesday morning in the 6300 block of Center Drive.

Alexander is described as a runaway and is listed at 4 feet, 9 inches and weighs 185 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes, according to police.

She was last seen wearing glasses with a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes that were brown and white animal printed.

Those with information on Alexander should call 911, submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through P3Tips.